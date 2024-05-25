Blue Bombers Announce Transactions

May 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to roster:

American quarterback Darren Grainger (6-4, 225, Georgia State)

American defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw (6-5, 240, Arizona)

American defensive lineman Devin Adams (6-2, 290, Peru State)

Released from roster:

American quarterback Eric Barriere

American defensive lineman Jabari Ellis

American defensive back Anthony Witherstone

