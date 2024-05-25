Blue Bombers Announce Transactions
May 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to roster:
American quarterback Darren Grainger (6-4, 225, Georgia State)
American defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw (6-5, 240, Arizona)
American defensive lineman Devin Adams (6-2, 290, Peru State)
Released from roster:
American quarterback Eric Barriere
American defensive lineman Jabari Ellis
American defensive back Anthony Witherstone
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2024
- Ticats Add Defensive Lineman Moragne - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions
- Blue Bombers Release Six
- Blue Bombers Sign 2024 Draft Selection Michael Chris-Ike