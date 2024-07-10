Blocked Extra Point Leads to a Wild 2pt Conversion! #cfl #cflfootball #football
July 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
The Montreal Alouettes block the Rene Paredes extra point attempt and return it all the way back for a rare 2 point conversion by the defence
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from July 10, 2024
- Als Looking for Sixth Straight Win - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Make Their Way to Manitoba - Calgary Stampeders
- Bellamy Joins Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Als Looking for Sixth Straight Win
- Alouettes Sign Two
- Elnagmi Signed
- Alouettes Sign DB Vereen
- Alouettes in Toronto