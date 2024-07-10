Blocked Extra Point Leads to a Wild 2pt Conversion! #cfl #cflfootball #football

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







The Montreal Alouettes block the Rene Paredes extra point attempt and return it all the way back for a rare 2 point conversion by the defence

