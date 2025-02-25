Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Momodou Mbye for the 2025 Season

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Momodou Mbye for the 2025 season.

Momodou Mbye (6-0, 185) returns to the Green Bay Blizzard! The Pawtucket, Rhode Island, native spent some time playing closer to home, but he is rejoining the Blizzard secondary. Mbye has an impressive football resume spanning his college and professional career.

From 2015 to 2019, Mbye played for the University of Rhode Island. The Division I program is only about an hour's drive from his hometown of Pawtucket. While Mbye played in college, he played cornerback and safety. During his senior year, Mbye was named team captain. He proved himself as a versatile defender and a leader on the football field.

This led to Mbye signing with the Green Bay Blizzard in 2021. The defensive back appeared in 13 games that year and recorded 83 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He was selected as a Second Team All-IFL defensive back and an IFL All-Rookie Team defensive back that year.

Mbye followed that season with another great year. In 2022, he played in 15 games, tallying 93.5 tackles (third most in the IFL), four tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Mbye's season was rewarded with another Second Team All-IFL selection. Along with being a great player on the field, Mbye showed that he was a great leader and community member as well.

Since that season, he has found limited playing time with the Massachusetts Pirates, the IFL team closest to his home. Although he has only appeared in a few games since his last season in Green Bay, Mbye is confident and excited to get back to work on the Blizzard. He said it "feels good to be back in Green Bay. [I] can't wait to see all the fans again and be a part of another great season!"

Green Bay Blizzard Training Camp is less than two weeks away! Make sure you stay up to date with all things Blizzard by following along on Facebook, Instagram, and X. And keep an eye on the website for new changes as well!

