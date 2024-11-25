Blindfolded Goal Challenge W/ 19-Year-Old Red Bulls Star Serge Ngoma

November 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls YouTube Video







@JazzysWorldTV connects with 19-year-old Serge Ngoma to talk New York Red Bulls, learn the story behind his goal celebrations, and challenge his blindfolded goal accuracy!

