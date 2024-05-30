Blazers Acquire Oren Shtrom for Vojtech Vochvest

May 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 20-year-old forward Oren Shtrom from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for 19-year-old defenseman Vojtech Vochvest.

Shtrom is from Gilbert, Arizona and has 71 points in 172 career WHL games with Medicine Hat, Everett and Prince George.

The 5'10" and 176lb forward had 13 goals, 14 assists and 27 points in 66 games during the 2023-24 season. He also added three goals, five assists and eight points in 15 playoff games.

Vochvest suited up in 67 games with the Blazers last season and had five assists.

With an open import spot, the Blazers will use the 2nd overall selection in the 2024 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday, July 3rd.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.