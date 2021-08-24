Blaszczak Returns for 2021-22 Season

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today that they have re-signed another member of the 2021 SPHL championship team by signing forward Brennan Blaszczak for the upcoming season.

"Brennan had a great season this past year," said Head Coach Rod Aldoff. "We had a number of players that really stepped up big in the playoffs and I thought he really elevated his game the last month and throughout the playoffs and played tremendous hockey."

Blaszczak played 31 games with the Ice Flyers during the 2020-21 season, producing nine points, four goals and five assists. During the playoff run, he brought the energy and produced three goals and added one assist. One of those goals being an empty netter that brought the Ice Flyers to the finals.

"I've been working hard just about every day to prepare and make another run this upcoming season. It's going to be a competitive and wide-open year for everybody with all of the teams returning this year."

Blaszczak is entering his second full season with the Ice Flyers. He originally joined the team near the end of the shortened 2019-20 season after playing for NCAA Division I University of Alaska-Fairbanks. With the Ice Flyers that season, he played in six games, having two goals and an assist.

"Teams are definitely going to have us circled on the calendar.Â They'll come at us a little harder knowing what we achieved last year."

"To have another successful year, we'll just have to stick to the game plan, ride the highs, and navigate the lows," stated Blaszczak.

