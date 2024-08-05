Blasting Bangers| USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 22
August 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The opening weekend of August delivered some remarkable long-range strikes from players across the USL Championship, including one that was selected as among Saturday's best highlights on ESPN's SportsCenter. We've picked out four that shone brightest, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.
Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
