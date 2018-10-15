Blandisi Joins Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Joseph Blandisi to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blandisi, 24 (7/18/94), has collected 8-18=26 points in 71 career NHL games with Anaheim and New Jersey. Acquired from New Jersey with Adam Henrique and a 2018 third-round draft pick in exchange for Sami Vatanen and a conditional draft pick on Nov. 30, 2017, Blandisi earned a +2 rating in three games with Anaheim last season. The 5-11, 187-pound forward made his NHL debut in 2015-16, recording five goals and 12 assists in 41 games with New Jersey.

Selected by Colorado in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Blandisi began the 2018-19 season with two assists (0-2=2) in three games with San Diego. He has recorded 25-54=79 points in 107 career AHL games with San Diego, Binghamton and Albany.

