Blake Tosto Joins Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of collegiate forward, Blake Tosto, for the 2023-24 season. Tosto will be required to play in five games in order to be eligible for the post season.

Tosto is a native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, but spent his youth hockey career in various locations across the country. The forward played for the Syracuse Stars, Florida Jr. Blades and Oakland Jr. Grizzlies. Blake would go on to attend Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, and play hockey all four years for the Dutchmen.

In 81 games played, Tosto recorded 33 goals and 26 assists. In his most reason season, Tosto was name to the 2023-24 All-MAC Men's Ice Hockey Team, in the previous two seasons the forward received Honorable Mention. The forward also led the Dutchmen with 13 goals, five of them being power-play goals.

With Tosto joining the Black Bears, Binghamton adds another right-handed shot to the forward group.

