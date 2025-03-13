Blake Hinson Erupts for 37 PTS on 13/19 FG in Warriors' Win over Magic!
March 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 13, 2025
- Santa Cruz Warriors Outpaced Mexico City, Defeating the Capitanes 118-107 in Annual Chase Center Game - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Warriors Mystify the Magic, Outshining Osceloa 145-111 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Warriors Outpaced Mexico City, Defeating the Capitanes 118-107 in Annual Chase Center Game
- Santa Cruz Warriors Mystify the Magic, Outshining Osceloa 145-111
- Santa Cruz Warriors Edged Out By The Herd, Losing 112-110 To Wisconsin
- Braxton Key's 30-Point Debut Overshadowed as Warriors Fall to the Herd, 116-98
- Warriors Convert Pat Spencer to Standard NBA Contract; Sign Forward Braxton Key to Two-Way Contract