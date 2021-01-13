Blades Suffer First Home Loss

January 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (8-4-0-0) fell at home for the first time this season after a 4-1 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen (4-6-1-0) at Hertz Arena. Prior to Wednesday's game, the Everblades had won all five contests at Hertz.

Alex Kile started the scoring in the first period by potting his fourth goal of the year with the Blades on a power play (14:52). With Jacksonville's Brendan Warren in the penalty box for tripping, Kile slung a wrister into the top right corner. The goal was Kile's league-leading eighth power-play point.

Jacksonville played a strong second period behind three goals from Nick Saracino (4:22), Joel Messner (7:47), and Craig Martin (13:40). Saracino's goal came when the Jacksonville forward knocked in a loose rebound past Florida's Devin Cooley. Messner's and Martin's tallies were the results of perimeter shots that snuck through traffic in the Everblades end.

Jacksonville's Ara Nazarian added a late third period goal for the Icemen to put the game away for good (17:13).

Florida hits the road this weekend to play the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m., and then on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 3:00 p.m.

The next home game for the Everblades comes Wednesday, Jan. 27 against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.