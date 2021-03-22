Blades Grab Three Wins, New Opponent up Next

March 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Tuesday Triumph: Jake Hildebrand recorded his second shutout of the season for the Everblades while helping Florida to a 3-0 win over the Orlando Solar Bears at Amway Center. Forward Max Cook scored his first goal with the Everblades in the third period. John McCarron and Hugo Roy found the back of the net as well for the Everblades.

Friday Falter: The Greenville Swamp Rabbits jumped on top of Florida early on Friday night. The Rabbits put up three goals in the first period, including two that came just nine seconds apart. The Blades responded in the second with goals from Joe Pendenza and John McCarron to make it a 3-2 deficit. After Greenville scored to open the third, Tommy Marchin netted his fourth goal of the year to once again limit the Swamp Rabbits' lead to one. The rally eventually fell short, and Greenville scored an empty-netter for a 5-3 final.

Saturday Spectacular: Greenville opened the scoring once again on Saturday. Swamp Rabbit forward Joey Haddad scored in the second and then later in the third to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Midway through the third, Joe Pendenza scratched a power-play tally for Florida to start the comeback. The Blades continued to mount pressure to no avail until late in the third. With goaltender Jake Hildebrand pulled for an extra skater and 16 seconds left in regulation, defenseman Colby Sissons netted a one-timer to tie the game at 2-2. Two and a half minutes into the overtime period, Blake Winiecki picked the top left corner on Greenville goaltender Jacob Ingham to complete the comeback and give Florida a 3-2 victory.

Sunday Hat Trick: After two closely contested games on Friday and Saturday, the Everblades controlled Sunday's affair to the tune of a 5-1 win. Michael Huntebrinker scored once in the first period and twice in the second period to record Florida's first hat trick of the season. Huntebrinker's three-goal performance gave him sole possession of the league-lead in goals with 20. Blake Winiecki added two goals as well to bring his season total to 12. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand made 26 saves en route to his 13th win of the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.