Blackman Elevated to Associate Director of Ticket Sales

February 2, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears organization is excited to announce the promotion of Kendall Blackman to Associate Director of Ticket Sales.

"After joining us just over a year ago, Kendall has consistently grown from a Ticket Sales Intern, to her latest role as an Account Executive," said the team's Director of Ticket Sales Josh Shaffer. "Kendall has excelled in providing our fans the service and support that they have come to expect. In the past six months, her performance results have significantly increased all while taking a larger role in the expansion of our game day staff."

In her new position, Blackman will be teamed with Shaffer to drive strategic revenue growth, assemble her own team of direct reports, and create effective marketing plans to best serve Ice Bears fans and the team's corporate partners.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.