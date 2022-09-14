Blackhawks Roster for Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Features Heavy IceHogs Influence

Of the 23 Chicago Blackhawks players that will participate in the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase against the Minnesota Wild this week at Fifth Third Arena, an impressive 14 players hold connections to the IceHogs heading into the 2022-23 season. The Showcase starts today and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Blackhawks prospects battle the Wild in two games (Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.) featuring top prospects from each team. In addition, the two teams will practice three times. Friday and Sunday's scrimmages will be streamed live on Blackhawks.com.

2021-22 IceHogs Alums

Nolan Allan, Defenseman - Although he did not appear in a contest with the IceHogs last season, Allan joined the club for their 2022 Calder Cup postseason run after completing his third full season with the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL. Last season, he paced all Raiders defensemen with 34 assists and was second among team blueliners with 41 points. Allan also helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft (32 overall).

Evan Barratt, Forward - The Bristol, Pennsylvania, native racked up 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 63 games with this IceHogs last season, his second pro campaign. During the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, he added 14 points (5G, 9A) in 27 contests. A product of Penn State University (2017-20), Barratt was selected by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft (90 overall).

D.J. Busdeker, Forward - Following up his IceHogs Unsung Hero award-winning season in 2020-21, Busdeker continued to push forward in his development with 26 points (6G, 20A) in 62 games with the IceHogs last season. During last seasons' Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Minnesota, he found the back of the net in the opening game against the Wild.

Louis Crevier, Defenseman - Crevier did not appear in a regular season game with the IceHogs last season but did dress in both preseason contests against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 7 & 8. After his brief time with the IceHogs, the Quebec, Quebec, native returned to the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts where he earned a career-high 36 points (10G, 26A) in 62 games and helped the Remparts reach the Semifinals. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL draft (188 overall).

Colton Dach, Forward - Similar to Allan and Crevier, Dach did not participate in a game with the IceHogs last season, but joined the team for the postseason run after completing his WHL season with the Kelowna Rockets. In his third junior campaign, the St. Albert, Alberta, product led all Rockets skaters in points (79), assists (50) and shared the team lead in goals (29). His 79 points shared 15th in the WHL. He was drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2021 NHL draft (62).

Jakub Galvas, Defenseman - In his first professional North American season, Galvas quickly rose up the depth chart and anchored the IceHogs blueline for 56 games last season, adding two goals and 18 assists for 20 points. He would go on to make his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Jan. 11 at Columbus and appeared in five more games with the big club. The Oztrava, Czechia, native was drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round (150 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Riley McKay, Forward - The physical forward skated in four games with the IceHogs last season, registering nine penalty minutes. With the IceHogs' ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, the Swan River, Manitoba, native recorded 27 points (14G, 13A) in 51 games and ranked third in the league with 192 penalty minutes. His four shorthanded goals tied for the team lead and tied for fifth in the ECHL.

Isaak Phillips, Defenseman - Building off his 2021 IceHogs Rookie of the Year season, Phillips continued to make strides in his development last season, firing in 25 points (10G, 15A) in 64 games with the IceHogs. The Barrie, Ontario, native also earned his first NHL callup and made his big-league debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 29 at Carolina and appeared in four total games with Chicago. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks (141 overall).

Jakub Pour, Forward - Pour stepped into his first professional North American season last year with the IceHogs and made an immediate impact, picking up two goals and an assist in his first four games played and finished the year with eight points (6G, 2A) in 44 games. The Rokhycany, Czechia, product signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Jun. 15, 2021.

Lukas Reichel, Forward - The highly anticipated arrival of the Blackhawks' top prospect to the Stateline did not disappoint last season as Reichel stormed up the AHL rookie scoring chart and led the IceHogs in goals (21), assists (36) and points (57) in 56 games and tied for fifth among AHL rookies. On Apr. 24, Reichel became the greatest IceHogs rookie scorer of all time, recording his 52nd and 53rd point (both assists), passing Vince Hinostroza's 51 set back in 2015-16. The Blackhawks' first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft dressed in 11 games with the big club last season, including his NHL debut on Jan. 13 vs. Montreal and earned his first NHL point on Apr. 16 at Nashville.

Josiah Slavin, Forward - Earning the IceHogs' Unsung Hero Award last season, Slavin proved to be one of the top two-way skaters for the club. Offensively, the Erie, Colorado, native racked up 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points including three two-goal performances. Defensively, he led the IceHogs with an impressive plus-minus rating of +18 and tied for first among AHL rookies with three shorthanded goals and four shorthanded points. He made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Dec. 2 at Washington, earned his first NHL point the same night, and battled in 15 NHL games last season.

Jaxson Stauber, Goaltender - Stauber did not see game action with the IceHogs last season, but served as the backup goaltender for three contests after completing his collegiate career at Providence College. In 37 games with the Friars last season, he posted a 21-14-2 record with a 2.10 goals against average, .921 save percentage and four shutouts. On Mar. 23, the Blackhawks announced that Stauber agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract beginning this season and running through the 2023-24 campaign.

Michal Teply, Forward - Warming up to the North American pro game last season, Teply offensively erupted during the 2021-22 campaign and quickly became one of the premiere prospects in the Blackhawks' system. In 60 games with the IceHogs last season, Teply acquired 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points including eight multi-point performances. His crafty stickhandling and playmaking made the Havlickuv Brod, Czechia, native the go-to selection for shootouts where he tied for second in the AHL with four shootout goals. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round (105 overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

Joining the IceHogs for 2022-23

Mitchell Weeks, Goaltender - Weeks signed a two-year AHL contract with the IceHogs on Jun. 9 and enters his rookie season after completing a four-year career with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and brief appearance with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Barrie, Ontario, native appeared in three contests with the Nailers, going 0-1-0 with a 1.93 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. With the Wolves, he earned a career-best 23-29-7 record last season with a 3.95 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. In his first two seasons (2018-20), Weeks skated alongside defenseman Isaak Phillips.

