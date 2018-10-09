Blackhawks Recall Fortin
October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have recalled forward Alexandre Fortin from the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.
Fortin, 21, has skated in two games with the IceHogs this season, firing four shots on goal during the team's season-opening road trip at the Cleveland Monsters.
The Blainville, Quebec native made his professional debut with Rockford in 2017-18 and logged 21 points (4g, 17a), 22 penalty minutes and 92 shots on goal in 53 regular-season games. He began the campaign with three assists over his first two contests before registering three multi-point efforts during the season on Oct. 14 vs. Iowa (2a), Nov. 19 vs. Chicago (2a) and Dec. 28 at Iowa (1g, 1a). Fortin then skated in Game 1 of the Calder Cup playoffs as part of Rockford's postseason run to the Western Conference Finals.
Fortin was originally signed as a free agent with the Blackhawks on Sept. 25, 2016.
NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, Oct. 13 vs. Texas Stars | 6 p.m.
The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2018-19 season on Saturday, Oct. 13 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit icehogs.com to purchase tickets.
