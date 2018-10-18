Blackhawks Reassign Forward Luke Johnson to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have reassigned forward Luke Johnson to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Johnson, 24, appeared in three games for the Blackhawks this season, including making his National Hockey League debut on Oct. 4 at Ottawa. He fired two shots on goal and logged four penalty minutes during his first career stint at the NHL level.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota native made his professional debut with the IceHogs during the 2016-17 campaign and has spent each of the last two seasons with Rockford. Johnson set career-high marks with 30 points, 13 goals and 17 assists in 73 AHL contests last season, before posting a +7 plus/minus rating with eight points (4g, 4a) in 13 postseason games during the IceHogs' run to the Western Conference Finals.

Johnson was named Rockford's Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 after leading all team rookies in points (17), assists (9) and shots on goal (134).

