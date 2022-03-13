Blackhawks Re-Assign Regula to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Regula has 17 points (2G, 15A) in 27 games with Rockford during the 2021-22 campaign.

Chicago hosts the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.

