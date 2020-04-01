Blackhawks Prospect and IceHogs Scorer Dylan Sikura Answers Your Questions on Facebook Live

April 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Join Chicago Blackhawks prospect and Rockford IceHogs forward Dylan Sikura on Friday, Apr. 3 at 2:00 p.m. CT for a LIVE fan question and answer session on the Rockford IceHogs Facebook Fan Page!

Visit the Facebook page here: Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs

Sikura, 24, is second on the IceHogs with 33 points and tied for second with older brother Tyler with 14 goals this season. In nine games with the Blackhawks this season, the Aurora, Ontario, native has a goal and two assists for three points including his first NHL tally on Jan. 5 vs. Detroit.

Sikura was originally selected by Chicago in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and has combined for one goal and 13 assists in 47 career NHL contests with the Blackhawks.

