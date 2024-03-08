Blackhawks Assign Crevier and Phillips to Rockford
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defensemen Louis Crevier and Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs.
Crevier, 22, has five assists in 21 games with the IceHogs this season. The 6-foot-8 defenseman notched three assists in his first 24 career NHL games with the Blackhawks during the current campaign.
Phillips, 22, has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in 10 games with Rockford this season. The former fifth-round pick by the Blackhawks also skated in 33 NHL games with Chicago this season and posted six assists. 2023-24 is Phillips' fourth season appearing in an IceHogs sweater. He has produced 60 points (19G, 41A) in 152 career games with Rockford.
The IceHogs play next on Saturday, Mar. 9 when the team takes on the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
