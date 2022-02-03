Black History Month: A Look Back with Cory Vaughn

In celebration of Black History Month, throughout February, teams across Minor League Baseball are taking a look back at some of the best Black players to suit up for their club.

We will be showcasing these players - in no particular order - throughout the month and introducing a video series where we chat with each player about their time in Brooklyn and where life has taken them since their time on Coney Island.

First up is Cory Vaughn. Without a doubt, Cory Vaughn was the most prolific power hitter in Cyclones history during their time in the New York-Penn League. His 14 home runs and 56 RBI were both franchise records, until the Cyclones became a full-season affiliate following the 2019 season. Cory also led the NYPL with a .557 slugging percentage and a .953 on-base percentage. The 4th Round selection in the 2010 MLB Draft was a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2010 and made it all the way to Triple-A Las Vegas with the Mets in 2015 before finishing his career in the Independent Atlantic League with Southern Maryland.

