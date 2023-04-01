Black Bears Win Season Series over River Dragons

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Columbus River Dragons 5-3 on Saturday night. With the victory, the Black Bears win the season series 2-0-1 against the Continental Division's leading team.

Binghamton was able to score first on the power play. Chad Lopez was in the right place at the right time to bury a rebound from Brenden Stanko. Columbus had the opportunity to tie the game later on the man-advantage but was unable to manage a shot on goal. Binghamton carried a 1-0 lead in the locker room.

The Black Bears built up their lead, as Mac Lewis stuck with a play and pushed the puck into the back of the net for his 10th of the season. Lane King was able to put Columbus on the board at 4:56 of the middle period, but Binghamton was able to answer right back. Tyson Kirkby extended his goal-streak to four games, pushing the lead back up to 3-1. Jestin Somero joined the party with his third goal of the season for Binghamton, but that one was answered by Josh Pietrantonio. The Black Bears had a 4-2 advantage after forty minutes.

Colan Fitzgerald, who was injured in the second period, was to score on a partial breakaway for the fifth and final goal of the night for Binghamton. Columbus did manage to grab a goal later in the period from Jay Croop, but failed to convert on their four power plays. Black Bears win 5-3 and take the season series over the River Dragons.

The Black Bears will return home next week for on Friday, April 7th, for Hall of Fame Night, against the Delaware Thunder. The Black Bears will wear their 50th Anniversary jerseys, commemorating all the past teams of Binghamton's hockey history. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, live, following the game.

