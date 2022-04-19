Black Bears' Single Game Tickets on Sale, Monday, April 25

The West Virginia Black Bears announce today that single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale Monday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets for all 40 home games will be available, including Opening Day against the Frederick Keys on Tuesday, June 7, with fireworks presented by WVU Medicine (7:05 p.m.). The Home Opener also features a 2022 magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 fans.

Highlights of the 2022 season include nine fireworks dates - including the biggest fireworks show of the season on July 4 - eight giveaways, two suite night packages for Ladies' Nights (June 15 and July 6), Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 25 and Bark in the Park on Saturday, July 30.

Single-game tickets may be purchased online at www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or by calling the Black Bears Ticket Office at (304) 293-7653. The Black Bears are encouraging all fans to take advantage of digital tickets and print-at-home ticket options this season, as the Box Office will remain closed for walk-up purchases until the start of the 2022 season. All advance sale tickets will be delivered electronically unless otherwise requested.

Single-Game Ticket Prices for the 2022 season are as follows:

Advance Sale -

Adult: $13.00

Jr./Sr.: $12.00

Day of Game Sale -

Adult: $15.00

Jr./Sr.: $14.00

Group Tickets -

Groups of 15-99: $12.00 per ticket

Groups of 100+: $11.00 per ticket

***Note that ALL online orders will contain a convenience fee.

The Black Bears continue to offer all active/retired military members a $1.00 discount per ticket at the box office with proper identification.

Special ticket packages are also available for purchase on April 25, including the Ladies' "Suite" Night packs on June 15 and July 6. The Ladies' Night packs ($65.00) include a paint & sip hosted by The Wow Factory and a luxury suite ticket to enjoy the game in style. Due to suite capacities, seating is limited to 30 tickets for each night.

This season, Black Bears fans can take advantage of another promotional ticket pack meant for the whole family! The Family Fun 4-Pack ($65.00) includes four ticket vouchers that may be redeemed for any 2022 home game and $25.00 in Black Bears Bucks for use in the Bears Den Team Store or concession stands.

West Virginia is one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League - a showcase league for some of the nation's top prospects entering the draft. The team, led by Morgantown native and former MLB player, Jedd Gyorko, finished the 2021 season with a 30-19-6 record and had seven players drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft. Gyorko returns for his second season as manager along with hitting coach Jimmy Galusky and pitching coach Jake Hale.

To purchase single game tickets or for more information on the schedule or promotions, please visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com or email tickets@westvirginiablackbears.com.

