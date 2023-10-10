Black Bears Select Tyson Kirkby as Captain for 2023-24 Season

October 10, 2023

Black Bears Select Tyson Kirkby as Captain for 2023-24 Season







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce Tyson Kirkby as captain for the 2023-24 season. Kirkby becomes the 2nd captain in franchise history, taking the reigns from Jake Schultz, who served in the same role last year.

Head Coach, Brant Sherwood, made the announcement to the team following Tuesday morning's skate inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

"Pretty easy decision for me, I can hold him accountable, and if I can hold the captain accountable, it will trickle-down to the rest of the guys. He's a great guy, a face of the community. You name it, and Tyson steps up and it just shows his commitment to the city and this team." -Coach Brant Sherwood

Tyson will be playing in his 3rd overall season with the Black Bears this year. He finished tied for first with four goals among the Black Bears during the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. At the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, he was voted by his teammates to serve as an assistant captain.

"It means a lot, this town has a great history with hockey. Its a huge honor to not only represent the team but the city too. Anytime you can be a captain it's special, but to be the 2nd captain here is a big accomplishment and (I'm) looking ahead to the challenges of the season." -Tyson Kirkby, Black Bears Captain

The Prescott, Ontario, native attended Oswego State University, where he played hockey in the SUNYAC for all four years before turning professional.

