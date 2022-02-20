Black Bears Fall to Wolves, 7-3

February 20, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







WATERTOWN - Geno DeAngelo scored a goal and an assist in a 7-3 lost to the Watertown Wolves on Sunday night.

Watertown took a 1-0 lead as Larry Yellowknee had the puck deflect off him and into the net by goaltender Harley White. Andrew Harrison collected the lone assist, and the goal came 7:47 into the game.

Binghamton answered back to tie the game at one. Gavin Yates took a pass from Tyler Piekarski and slid behind the defense, playing the puck under the pads of goaltender Adam Beukeboom. The goal was Yates' eighth of the year from Piekarski and Danny Vanderwiel at 10:05 of the first.

Alexander Jmaeff responded right away to give Watertown another one-goal lead. Jmaeff took a pass from Justin MacDonald and fired the puck through the legs of Harley White for his 32nd goal of the year at 11:01 of the first frame and the Wolves took a 2-1 lead.

MacDonald put Watertown ahead by two goals with a backhand shot from the hash marks. MacDonald scooped a loose puck and lifted a backhand shot over the left shoulder of White. The goal was unassisted, and the Wolves took the 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

Lane King started the scoring in the second period to give the Wolves a 4-1 lead. King took the puck from the left side and fired it by White and into the net for his fifth tally of the year. The assist was credited to Brandon Day and came 7:02 into the second.

Nikita Ivashkin scored on a rebound to get the Black Bears back within two later in the second. After the original save by Beukeboom, Ivashkin scooped up the rebound and fired it in for his 44th goal of the year. Assists on Ivashkin's goal were awarded to Josh Newberg and Geno DeAngelo.

DeAngelo pulled the Black Bears within one late in the second as he wrapped the puck around the net and under the pads of Beukeboom. The goal was DeAngelo's 11th of the year, unassisted, and came at 19:25 of the second. Binghamton trailed 4-3 heading into the third period.

Nolan Slachetka scored a goal in the third period on a wrist shot from the hash marks that beat White on his right side for a 5-3 advantage.

Watertown scored two more goals in the 7-3 victory.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2022

