Black Bears Fall in Series Finale

May 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Binghamton Black Bears fell in the series finale against the Danbury Hat Tricks, 3-1. Talor Joseph made 22 saves in his final performance of the season.

Binghamton got the start that they wanted. Jestin Somero scored his first career playoff goal at 3:14, giving the Black Bears an early 1-0 lead. The visitors controlled the tempo of play in the first, but a turnover put the puck on the tape of Michael Marchesan, tying the game at 1-1. The final 10 minutes of the period saw the teams going back and forth, but neither side could find the back of the net in the opening frame. All tied at 1-1 at the end of one.

Both teams saw their power plays unsuccessful in the second. In complete, opposite fashion, the middle period only saw 13 shots on goal combined between the two sides. The game felt like the early rounds of a boxing match, each side trying to figure out what the opposer was going to do. Neither side converted, and the teams went back to room just like they started, tied.

In a game where you felt two goals would be the magic number, it was the home team striking the jackpot. Brendan Dowler scored the game-winning goal from the blue line, through multiple net-front bodies. Danbury could see the finish line ahead, while the Black Bears' time was running out.

Binghamton roughly 11 minutes left to find one more goal, but with the tanks and the net empty, were not able to one final time. Danbury wins the game 3-1 and the series 2-1, ending the Black Bears season.

The Black Bears end-of-year review will be released later this week.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.