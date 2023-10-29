Black Bears Earn 1st Road Victory of the Season

October 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 5-3 on the road Saturday night. Brenden Stanko was named the 1st star of the night for the second consecutive game.

The Black Bears repeated their early lead from the night before, jumping out to another 2-0 lead in the first period. Nikita Ivashkin jumpstarted the scoring with his second power play goal of the weekend. Brenden Stanko scored his third of the season at the five-minute mark.

Binghamton led by pair before Tate Lesson scored on the Watertown man-advantage in the final minute of play. After 20 minutes, Binghamton led 2-1.

Watertown was able to tie the game at 2-2 thanks to a patient goal from Chase Dibari. The captain, Tyson Kirkby was able to set up a 3-0 play that ended in an Austin Thompson goal, giving Binghamton the lead once again. The Black Bears carried the 3-2 lead into the room.

The third period started with Binghamton reclaiming their two-goal lead. J.T. Walters was able to score his first of the season on a wrist shot from the blue line 2:27 into the frame. Lesson was able to cut the lead back down to one a few minutes later. Tyson Kirkby struck back with another power play goal to end the night 2/6 as the Black Bears win on the road for the first time this season 5-3.

Nolan Egbert picked up his second win on the year in the pipes. Jesse Anderson recorded three assists while Brenden Stanko finished with a goal and pair of assists. Binghamton sits onto of the Empire Division after their three-game weekend, claiming 7 of 9 available points. 2023-24 Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.