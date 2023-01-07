Black Bears' Comeback Falls Short

January 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Port Huron Prowlers were able to defeat the Binghamton Black Bears by a final score of 6-5 on Saturday night. Port Huron's big lead in the first period proved to be the difference maker as Binghamton's comeback efforts fell one game short.

Much like last night, a team took control of the game in the first period. On Saturday, it was Port Huron jumping out to a 4-0 before the halfway point of the period. Alex Johnson, Dalton Jay, Sam Gagnon, and Evan Foley each scored and chased starting goaltender Jeremie Forget out the game in his professional debut. Binghamton would get on the board with a powerplay goal from Tyler Gjurich, but it would be answered right away by Larri Vartiainen pushing the lead back up to four.

In the final minutes of the period, Gavin Yates tallied his seventh of the season to cut the deficit down to three. After the first period it was the visitors from Michigan, who held a 5-3 advantage.

The Black Bears woke up in the second period. Scoring the only three goals in the frame. Mathieu Boislard scored on a wrist shot from the point. Gjurich knabbed his second of the night in the crease and Nikita Ivashkin tied the game at 5-5 on a breakaway. At the moment, Binghamton had climbed the mountain all the back from down 0-4 to 5-5. The crowd was back in the game after 40, all square just like the game started.

In the third, teams traded chances back and forth, but Rodrigue and McVeigh stood tall for most of the period. With 11 minutes left, the Black Bears were headed to the power play trying to grab their first lead of the game.

Port Huron had different plans...

A costly turnover at the blue line allowed Dan Chartrand a short-handed breakaway that would end up being the difference maker. The first goal for Port Huron since the first period. The Prowlers spilt the weekend, one game apiece, and the season series evens at 2-2.

Gjurich extends his point streak to 50 games, dating back to last season. Gjurich and the Black Bears will return to face the Watertown Wolves in a home-and-home series next Friday and Saturday. Rivalry night will take place inside Vision's Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:00p.m. on Saturday. Fans can purchase tickets online at binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.