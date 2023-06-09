Black Bears Celebrate 2nd Year of Sock Out Cancer Partnership

June 9, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- This past season, the Binghamton Black Bears celebrated their partnership with Security Mutual Life Insurance by hosting Sock Out Cancer Night on March 31st. For the second-straight season, the Black Bears were able to raise funds and awareness for the Sock Out Cancer non-profit organization.

For the first time, the Black Bears wore specialty Sock Out Cancer jerseys in addition to the Sock Out Cancer socks on the ice against the Elmira Mammoth. The Black Bears were able to skate away with the victory, 6-2, which started a nine-game winning streak at the end of the season.

At the conclusion of the game, the Black Bears auctioned off their game worn jerseys for the then, fifth time. Over $10,000 was raised to assist financially distressed cancer patients and help their families to pay for non-medical necessities such as food, transportation, and housing. Assistant captain, Tyson Kirkby's jersey sold for a franchise record, $2,000.

Team owner, Andreas Johansson said, "Working with Bruce, Kirk and their team has been a great motivator for all of us, we've always seen our primary role as one of supporting the community. The Sock Out Cancer organization does such a great job, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to help further their cause."

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2023

Black Bears Celebrate 2nd Year of Sock Out Cancer Partnership - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.