Black Bears Barrage in 8-1 Win

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Motor City Rockers 8-1 on Saturday night. Binghamton scored eight goals unanswered after allowing the first goal on the power play.

Motor City earned the game's first power play, and the league's best went right to work. Josh Colten started the scoring with his fourth power play goal of the season, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. It did not take long for the Black Bears to respond though, Nikita Ivashkin tied the game 50 seconds later by outwaiting the goaltender and shooting for the far-side.

In his return to Binghamton, Jake Schultz scored with four minutes left in the period, giving Binghamton a lead going into the locker room.

The second period is where the Black Bears took control of the game. Four different players scored in the middle frame, Kirkby, Logar, Smith, and Bohn extended the Black Bears lead to 6-1 after 40 minutes.

The third period moved quickly, Schultz added another power play goal for Binghamton, their third of the night, and Smith grabbed his second of the night with a minute left on the clock. Binghamton wins 8-1, extending their home point streak to 21 games dating back to last season.

