Black Bears Announce 2023-24 Protected List

May 22, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears have announced their 2023-24 protected players list for the upcoming FPHL expansion draft. Current FPHL teams may select any combination of 15 players from their roster to be unavailable during the upcoming expansion draft with Baton Rogue and Wytheville scheduled to join the league next season.

The Black Bears organization has submitted the following list of 15 players to the FPHL:

Forwards

Austin Thompson, Chad Lopez, Mac Lewis, Gavin Yates, Tyson Kirkby Connor Smith, Jesse Anderson, Jestin Somero, Nikita Ivashkin, Brenden Stanko, & Andrew Logar.

Defensemen

Colan Fitzgerald, Mathieu Boislard, & Jake Schultz

Goaltender

Talor Joseph

Any other remaining players will be eligible for the expansion draft, scheduled to take place during the first week of June. Binghamton will retain the rights to any players on the protected list or those not selected during the expansion draft ahead of the free agent signing period.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2023

Black Bears Announce 2023-24 Protected List - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.