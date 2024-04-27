Black Bears Advance to the Finals

April 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears advanced to the FPHL finals, defeating the Motor City Rockers 3-2 in OT. Austin Thompson scored the game-winning goal five minutes into the overtime period, sending the Black Bears to their first ever Commissioners Cup Final.

Binghamton started scoring in the first period. Josh Fletcher recorded his first of the postseason, and it was followed-up by Connor Smith extending the lead to 2-0. The crowd of 4,200+ was on their feet cheering for the hometown team. The Rockers were able to get on the board late in the period. Declan Conway scored a tip-in goal, putting the visitors on the board. At the end of one, Binghamton led 2-1.

Neither side was able to score in the middle period. The goaltenders shined in a period where shots were even at 12-12. Coast-to-coast action was highlighted by sprawling says from Connor McAnanama and Trevor Babin. The score after two periods was the same after the first.

In the third, tempers flared, seeing multiple players from both teams getting misconducts. The Black Bears were unable to find the insurance goal that they were looking for. Time was running out, and Motor City pulled the goalie for the extra attacker.

Heartbreak happened, as Motor City tied the game with just six seconds left. For the first time this season, the Black Bears were headed to overtime.

Both teams had chances, but it was Austin Thompson who scored the game winning goal, five minutes into the extra frame. Binghamton wins 3-2 in overtime and advance to the cup finals.

They will await their opponent and announce the final series of the season at a later date.

