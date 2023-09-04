Black Bears Add Goaltender Nolan Egbert

September 4, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of new goaltender, Nolan Egbert, to the 2023-24 active roster.

Egbert most recently completed his final year of college at SUNY-Brockport, were he attended for his junior and senior years. In his final two years in the SUNYAC, Egbert finished with a record of 17-17-1, a goals against average of 3.30 and save percentage at .905. He had previously played at UMASS-Boston before attending Brockport.

As a junior prospect, before his time in the NCAA, the goaltender spent time in the USPHL with P.A.L. Jr. Islanders and the Boston Jr. Rangers in the EHL, playing in 86 games in his final two seasons before attending college.

The North Massapequa, native stands at 6'3" making him the tallest goalie on the roster. Egbert will join the team ahead of training camp in October.

2023-24 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2023

Black Bears Add Goaltender Nolan Egbert - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.