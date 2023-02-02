Black Bears Add Depth on the Blue Line with Don Olivieri

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears have added a depth defenseman to their active roster ahead of a weekend homestand against the Delaware Thunder. Don Olivieri, a native of Philadelphia, joins the Binghamton defensive group to add depth and another right-handed shot to the blue-liners.

Olivieri played two seasons at Utica College before transferring to Nazareth College. The 6'0", 200 lb. defenseman played in 82 games during his NCAA days. Turning pro, Olivieri joined the Berlin River Drivers of the FHL. After a short 14-game stint, he was loaned out to the Mississippi RiverKings of the SPHL.

In his first full professional season, Olivieri finished the year with the ECHL's Missouri Mavericks, recording three assists in 11 games played. The following year saw the defenseman join the Norfolk Admirals and Rapid City Rush, playing another 27 games at the AA level, scoring three goals and adding six more assists to his ECHL record.

In the 2018-19 season, Olivieri spent more than half the year in the East Coast Hockey League, playing another 36 games with the Admirals and 14 with the Atlanta Gladiators. During that campaign, he was able to add more offense to his resume, scoring 10 goals and recording 16 assists. Most recently, Olivieri played 54 games last season with the Fayetteville Marksmen, posting his best stat-lines of his professional career, 15 goals and 31 assists. Olivieri was selected as a 1st-team All-Star at end of the SPHL season last year.

"Don has a great shot as a defenseman, he has such a high hockey IQ and is a veteran of the game who has tons of playing experience. He is going to help us out with our depth on the blue line." -Interim Head Coach Brant Sherwood

Olivieri will join the Black Bears ahead of their two-game series this weekend against the Delaware Thunder. Tickets for both nights are still available, dodge the rush at the gate and get your tickets ahead of time by calling 607-722-7367 or visit binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets

