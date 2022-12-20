Blachman Earns Call-Up

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that F Nico Blachman has earned a call-up to the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL).

Blachman, 24, appeared in one game for the Havoc. Prior to his stint with the Havoc, Blachman split time in the ECHL between Florida, South Carolina, and Allen.

This is the fourth call-up of the year for the Havoc.

