Bisons Unveil New Royal Blue Alternate & 'Affiliation Blue' Jersey Tops for 2022

With a new season comes a new look for the Herd... and what's new is blue!

Opening Day at Sahlen Field on Tuesday, April 5 is just eight days away, and today the Bisons unveiled a new Royal Blue Alternate Jersey Top & 'Affiliation Blue' Top that the team will wear at various times during the 2022 season.

The royal blue alternate top, which will be worn both at Sahlen Field and on the road, includes one of the team's most popular and historic logos in the design. The new 'Affiliation Blue' combines a fan-favorite retro script from the past while still paying tribute to the very successful partnership the team has with their MLB parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays, and their connection with fans from Southern Ontario.

Fans can pre-order blank and customizable versions of both jerseys on the club's official website, Bisons.com. For Herd fans, this is the first time that any version of the popular Affiliation Blue top has been available for purchase. Both versions of the jersey are made in the USA.

Royal Blue Alternate Top

The Bisons Alternate jersey switches to royal blue in 2022 and features a scarlet red 'Buffalo' on the front outlined in white and with the team's trademark slash underneath. The player's jersey will also feature their number in white on the front left midsection. The historic 'standing Buffalo' baseball logo will be sewn on the left sleeve and will feature a royal blue Buffalo for the first in its use. The jersey will also feature the scarlet red jersey number on the back, once again outlined in white.

'Affiliation Blue' Top

One of the most popular uniform tops in the team's modern era, the 'Affiliation Blue' takes on a historic look in 2022 while still paying tribute to the team's great MLB partner. A powder blue top features a dark royal twill 'Bisons' across the chest, written in a script similar to the one the team used in the early seasons of Sahlen Field. The club's primary logo crest will be sewn on the left sleeve while the interlocking American and Canadian flags on the right sleeve honors the Bisons relationship with the Toronto Blue Jays as well as the team's connection to the great baseball fans of Southern Ontario. On the back of this nameless jersey, the dark royal twill is used again for the number and is outlined in white.

Fans looking to Gear Up!

Both new jerseys area available for pre-order at Bisons.com and come in both adult and youth sizes. Made in the USA, the logos and patches on both jerseys are fully sublimated, offering a light, comfortable fit that is also easy to keep clean! Name and number customization are available on both new jersey tops.

