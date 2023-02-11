Bisons to Hold Open Interviews for Seasonal Employment on February 18

February 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons will hold Open Interviews for 2023 Seasonal and Part-time Employment on Saturday, February 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant of Sahlen Field.

Available positions include concessions stand managers, cashiers, cooks, porters, vendors and commissary and restaurant servers, bartenders and cooks. There are also positions available in merchandise retail, grounds crew and stadium operations.

More information on all positions is also available at the Bisons Employment Page. There, applicants can apply online at any time.

Interested candidates who want to attend open interviews on February 18 should enter Sahlen Field via the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington St. and proceed up to the restaurant on the Mezzanine level of the ballpark. Applicants are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 11, 2023

Bisons to Hold Open Interviews for Seasonal Employment on February 18 - Buffalo Bisons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.