Bisons to Hold Open Interviews for 2020 Seasonal Employment Saturday, March 14 (10am-1pm)

-The Buffalo Bisons will hold Open Interviews for 2020 Seasonal Employment on Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant of Sahlen Field.

Among the seasonal positions available are cashiers, cooks, porters, servers, commissary personnel, concessions stand managers, vendors and gift shop sales associates.

Interested candidates should enter Sahlen Field via the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington St. and proceed up to the restaurant on the Mezzanine level of the ballpark. Applicants are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service on March 14.

For more information, applicants can also call (716) 846-2084.

