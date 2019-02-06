Bisons to Hold Open Interviews for 2019 Season
February 6, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons will host open interviews for a number of positions for the 2019 baseball season on Saturday, February 16 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park at Sahlen Field.
No appointments or pre-registration is required and applicants can fill out a resume as they arrive at the ballpark. The positions the Bisons will be interviewing for are:
Concession Cashiers
Concession Cooks
Concession Stand Managers
Concession Stand Supervisors
Vendors
Cotton Candy Makers
Vending Room Workers
Restaurant Line Cooks
Servers
Bartenders
Pavilion Cooks
Porters Those interested in interviewing should enter the ballpark on February 16 through the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington St. For more information, you can call (716) 846-2059.
