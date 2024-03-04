Bisons to Hold National Anthem Auditions at Sahlen Field Saturday, March 16
March 4, 2024 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
A favorite pre-season ballpark tradition will return as the Buffalo Bisons have announced they will hold NATIONAL ANTHEM AUDITIONS on Saturday, March 16 (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) at Sahlen Field.
The tryouts are open to the public with no pre-scheduled times. Singers/Performers should enter the ballpark at the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance off of Washington St.
All singers will be asked to perform the Star Spangled Banner and O Canada a cappella at Sahlen Field without the use of notes. Instrumental performances are also welcome.
For more information, fans should visit the Anthems Information Page on Bisons.com.
