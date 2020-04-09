Bisons to Celebrate 'Opening Day at Home' on Friday, April 17 (1pm) on Social Media Channels

April 9, 2020 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Even though the 2020 season at Sahlen Field will be delayed, the Buffalo Bisons are still encouraging their fans to celebrate with them the greatest holiday in all of sports with a special 'Opening Day at Home' on Friday, April 17.

Throughout the day that was supposed to start the 33rd season of baseball in downtown Buffalo, the Bisons will use their social media channels (@BuffaloBisons) and their official website (Bisons.com) to encourage their great fans to hold their own 'Opening Day' ceremonies and events while remaining safe at home. Together, the Bisons want to share their love of the game with their great fans using the hashtag, #OpeningDayatHome.

As part of the festivities, the Bisons will make a stream of their 2019 Home Opener against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders available on Bisons.com and on their Facebook page, starting at 1 p.m. The team will also bring many of the sights and sounds of the Bisons Baseball Experience to fans on social media, including video messages from players and ballpark fixtures, a special WCC Mascot Race, grilling tips from the experts at Sahlen's Packing Co. on how to make the perfect ballpark hot dog at home, popular scoreboard features, and real time commentary from 'The Voice of the Bisons,' Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Duke McGuire.

Additional ways for fans to participate will be announced next week leading up to 'Opening Day at Home' on Friday, April 17.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com. The Bisons want to remind fans that while they celebrate the great sports holiday of Opening Day, they should continue to adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the World Health Organization and remain safe and well at home.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.