Bisons to Accept Canadian Money 'At Par' for Purchase of Single-Game Tickets

March 10, 2020 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





For years, the Bisons baseball family has extended to the great fans of Southern Ontario and all of Canada and today the team is excited to announce that they will once again accept Canadian Money 'At Par' for the purchase of single-game tickets by Canadian residents through Sunday, May 3.

All 2020 Bisons single-game tickets go on sale for the first time on Wednesday, March 11 (10 a.m.) with a special no-service fee pre-sale on Bisons.com through Friday, March 13.

By extending this year's offer through May 3, the Bisons are giving Canadian fans the opportunity to take advantage of this great promotion for two full homestands at Sahlen Field. The offer, which starts with the Bisons Opening Night Honda fridaynightbash!® on April 17, includes the first 13 home games of the season.

The Bisons Canadian 'At-Par' Policy can also be used for any 2020 single-game ticket as long as the purchase is made by May 3. This includes tickets to such games as Star Wars Night, presented by Alfred State College (June 6), the Bo Bichette Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Equitable Advisors (July 11) and Fan Appreciation Night on August 29.

Canadian residents can take advantage of this offer using the promo code BisonsAtPar at Bisons.com or by using Canadian cash only at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Tickets can be purchased at the Sahlen Field Box Office beginning, March 14 (10 a.m.).

Canadian fans will also be able to use their cash 'AT-PAR' for Sahlen Field concessions at all home games until May 3. All Bisons initiatives to show their appreciation for fans coming from across the border are in cooperation with their great partner, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

The full At-Par and Exchange Rate Discounts include:

Canadian accepted 'At-Par' for all 13 Bisons home games through May 3

Use promo code: BisonsAtPar on Bisons.com | Canadian cash only at box office

includes Opening Night (April 17) | Canadian residents only

Canadian accepted 'At-Par' for all 2020 Bisons home games if purchased by May 3

Use promo code: BisonsAtPar on Bisons.com | Canadian cash only at box office

Canadian Residents only | no blackout dates

Canadian cash accepted 'At-Par' for concessions at all 13 Bisons home games through May 3

Canadian credit cards are subject to exchange rate of providers

15% Exchange Rate Discount on 2020 Season Tickets, 12-Game Flex Packs

Contact packs@bisons.com or 716-843-HERD to receive discount

For all 'at-par' policies, proof of Canadian residency is required. For online purchases, promo code will lock in a 25% discount that will account for the exchange difference. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com. All Canadian cash 'at par' policies exclude the use of the Bisons' Gift Cards.

