Bisons Share Updated 2021 Playing Schedule

The Buffalo Bisons today shared their updated 2021 playing schedule, which is now tentatively set to begin with Opening Day on Tuesday, May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field.

The new schedule will feature 120 games divided evenly with 60 home games and 60 road games. While the 24 originally scheduled games from April 6-May 2 will not be rescheduled or made up, MLB has added a pair of home games to the Bisons schedule - July 13 & 14 against Lehigh Valley. The rest of the Bisons schedule remains the same, including the final home game of the year on Sunday, September 12 against Syracuse and the final contest of the year, Sunday, September 19 in Rochester.

As a reminder, at this time no season tickets, ticket packages, individual tickets or group hospitality areas are available for purchase for the 2021 Bisons season. An announcement of ticket availability, ballpark capacity and additional ballpark safety and operational procedures will be made at a later date. Fans with ticket credits from the cancelled 2020 season are encouraged to visit Bisons.com for more information on options for applying that credit when tickets do become available.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball decided, for health and safety reasons, to delay the start of the Triple-A season. Major League clubs are set to utilize an alternate site arrangement for all Triple-A teams at the beginning of their season.

