Bisons Share Updated 2021 Playing Schedule
March 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons today shared their updated 2021 playing schedule, which is now tentatively set to begin with Opening Day on Tuesday, May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field.
The new schedule will feature 120 games divided evenly with 60 home games and 60 road games. While the 24 originally scheduled games from April 6-May 2 will not be rescheduled or made up, MLB has added a pair of home games to the Bisons schedule - July 13 & 14 against Lehigh Valley. The rest of the Bisons schedule remains the same, including the final home game of the year on Sunday, September 12 against Syracuse and the final contest of the year, Sunday, September 19 in Rochester.
As a reminder, at this time no season tickets, ticket packages, individual tickets or group hospitality areas are available for purchase for the 2021 Bisons season. An announcement of ticket availability, ballpark capacity and additional ballpark safety and operational procedures will be made at a later date. Fans with ticket credits from the cancelled 2020 season are encouraged to visit Bisons.com for more information on options for applying that credit when tickets do become available.
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball decided, for health and safety reasons, to delay the start of the Triple-A season. Major League clubs are set to utilize an alternate site arrangement for all Triple-A teams at the beginning of their season.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from March 3, 2021
- WooSox Now Set to Open Inaugural Season at Polar Park on Tuesday, May 11, at 3:05 p.m. - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Announce New 2021 Season Start Date - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Share Updated 2021 Playing Schedule - Buffalo Bisons
- Gary Jones to Manage IronPigs in 2021 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Nashville Sounds' 2021 Season Delayed Until May 4 - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Cubs Announce Updated 2021 Schedule - Iowa Cubs
- Orioles Announce Tides Coaching Staff for 2021 - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Start of Jumbo Shrimp Triple-A Season Moved to May - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- MLB Announces Delay to 2021 Triple-A Season - Louisville Bats
- Major League Baseball Announces Delay of 2021 Triple-A Season - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester's "Mr. Baseball", Joe Altobelli, Passes Away - Rochester Red Wings
- MLB Postpones Start of Triple-A Season, Saints Now Open May 4, First Home Game May 11 - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Share Updated 2021 Playing Schedule
- Bisons Announce 2021 Playing Schedule - Opening Day Is April 6th at Sahlen Field
- Bisons to Remain Triple-A Affiliate of TheÃÂ Blue Jays, Club Signs 10-Year Agreement with MLB
- Bisons to Remain Triple-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, Sign 10-Year Agreement with MLB
- Bisons to Host 'Virtual Hot Stove' Event on Thursday, February 18 (7:00 p.m.)