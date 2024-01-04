Bisons 'season Starter Pack' Includes 15 Games for Just $5 Each

A new year, a new season! 2024 has arrived and in less than 3 months, we'll have Bisons Baseball back at Sahlen Field. Get ready to start the season off right with the fan-favorite Season Starter Pack, on sale now. Get your ticket to 15 Bisons games, including Opening Day on March 29,TWO Honda fridaynigthbash! games and three weekends at the ballpark, all for ONLY $75... that's JUST $5 A TICKET and a savings of over 75% off ticket prices! (PURCHASE: Season Starter Pack).

There's nothing like the return of Bisons Baseball, when we get the chance to say goodbye to winter and say hello to the sunshine and good times at Sahlen Field. The Season Starter Pack is the perfect way to get locked in for the start of another amazing season downtown. At just $5 a game, you get your seat for the first 15 games of the season. And with Opening Day and the first two Honda fridaynightbash! games of the season, the Season Starter Pack already pays for itself!

Plus, if there are any home postponements during March and April, you can exchange your ticket for any of the home games in May, which includes two more weekends at the ballpark and 12 additional games to choose from, including Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 25! When Bisons baseball returns to Buffalo, be sure to get your season started right with the Bisons Season Starter Pack and save big at the ballpark!!

