Bisons Scrape out 3-1 Win over Red WingsÃÂ
May 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons picked up their sixth win of the season on Thursday, beating the Rochester Red Wings 3-1 from Trenton Thunder Ballpark.
In the bottom of the 7th inning, with the game tied at one, Breyvic Valera stepped up to the plate and lined a ball out to right field, scoring Forrest Wall and Christian Colon to give the Herd a 3-1 lead. Valera knocked in all three of the Herd's runs in the victory.
Getting the clutch hit isn't new for Valera, he leads the team with 12 RBI in his first eight games of the season. On Thursday, he went 2-for-2 with two walks and a pair of stolen bases.
After a rough outing to start the season, T.J. Zeuch bounced back with an impressive start for the Herd. Zeuch allowed just one unearned run on three hits during his six innings on the mound. Zeuch only struck out three batters in this outing but was able to get 10 groundouts from the Red Wings' batters.
Zeuch wasn't the only Bisons' pitcher to impress in this one. Tayler Saucedo earned the win, pitching two perfect innings of relief and striking out three batters. Hobie Harris then took the mound in the 9th inning to close out the game and earn his first career Triple-A save.
Despite the Bisons' success Wednesday night in their 12-0 win over the Red Wings, Forrest Wall was the only Bisons' player to not get on base. He bounced back by playing a key role in the club's win. Wall went 3 for 4 at the plate, stole second base twice, and touched home plate to score two of the Herds' runs.
Tyler White and Christian Colon have been two of the Bisons' hottest hitters as of late and they didn't cool off. Tyler White was able to extend his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the bottom of the eighth. Christian Colon extended his streak of getting on base with a single in the seventh inning. Colon has now reached base 13 of the 21 times he has stepped to the plate, good for a .619 on-base percentage.
The Bisons (6-3) will look to keep their momentum going as they take on the Red Wings (2-7) Friday night at 7 pm for the fourth game of the six-game series between the two teams.
