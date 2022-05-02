Bisons Mother's Day Includes Raffle for Game-Worn, Autographed Caps

May 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Celebrate Mother's Day at the Ballpark as the Bisons host the Durham Bulls Sunday, May 8th at 1pm with an afternoon Mom won't soon forget!

Mother's Day will include something for our MomVPs before, during and after the Bisons matinee against the Bulls. During the game, the Bisons players will wear special Mother's Day Caps that feature the Bisons logo in pink on the front and a pink underside of a grey brim. The game-worn caps will then be autographed and collected immediately following the game to be part of a special Mother's Day Cap Raffle, giving you the chance to win one of these one-of-a-kind caps! Be on the look out for our special raffle table in the main concourse during the game to get your raffle tickets.

After the game, moms will be allowed to join their kids on the field for a special Kids Club (and Moms) Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

And the best way to get the afternoon started is at the Consumer's Pub at the Ballpark. The Pub will have a special All-You-Can-Eat Buffet on Sunday and a FREE Mother's Day Cap Raffle Ticket will be included with each buffet ordered. Check out PubatthePark.com to purchase your buffet or buffet+ticket packs and make your restaurant reservations for Sunday!

It's going to be a Mother's Day unlike any other at Sahlen Field this Sunday, so treat mom on her very special day with a trip to the ballpark to enjoy Bisons baseball!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.