Bisons Improve to 3-0 in Buffalo with 4-3 Win over the Red Wings

August 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons improved to 3-0 at Sahlen Field Thursday on the back of home runs from Kevin Smith and Forrest Wall, and another terrific outing from Bowden Francis, beating the Rochester Red Wings 4-3.

Smith struck first hitting his first home run at Sahlen Field, a three-run blast into the netting in left-center field in the third inning. Buffalo also extended their streak of unanswered runs to begin the series to 19.

Smith's 19th long-ball of the season tied him for fourth-most in Triple-A East, and three RBIs catapulted him into a tie for third in the league with 59.

But for the first time all series, the Red Wings had an answer, tying the game at three in the top in the fourth. Francis walked home a run, surrendered a bases-loaded RBI single and a sacrifice fly that drove home a third run.

Wall broke the tie in the fifth lining his first home run of the season into the corner in left field. Wall, a lefty hitter, lined the ball to the opposite field and up over the 325-foot sign for just his third homer at the Triple-A level.

After being given the lead in the fifth, Bowden earned his third win with Buffalo and seventh of the season pitching six innings and conceding just three runs. The righty combined a fastball hovering around 93 MPH with a slider and changeup to strike out five and surrender just two hits.

"His fastball, he can spot it where he wants it and throw it where he wants it and it can get him through situations," said Bisons' manager Casey Candaele. "And his secondary stuff is above average and is great. I mean when he's on with it you know he's really tough to hit."

Rochester's starter Josh Rogers went opposite and had gotten the best of the Buffalo hitters in his start in July against the Herd, pitching 6.1 shutout innings. However, Thursday the offense struck back driving the lefty off the mound with six hits, two homers and four runs over 4.1 innings.

Dany Jimenez took over for Bowden remained scorching hot extending his scoreless streak to 8.2 innings with a hitless seventh inning and an out in the eighth. The righty has allowed three hits and struck out 15 during the streak.

"He's just consistently in the zone and he has always had great stuff," said Candaele of Jimenez. "His breaking ball is major league with the spin rate and is right up there at the top throwing 95-96 MPH. When he spots his stuff and when he throws it where he wants it is pretty, pretty tough to hit."

Bryan Baker finished off the eighth following Jimenez and pieced together a five-out save, his eighth of the year.

Overall, the Buffalo pitchers have continued to dominate over the last week. Over the last 35 innings, Bisons' pitchers have allowed just 13 hits, a .125 batting average and struck out 32.

In addition to the win, Toronto Blue Jays second basemen Cavan Biggio joined the team on an MLB rehab assignment after suffering from mid-back tightness. He showed off his big league eye drawing a pair of walks.

The Bisons and Red Wings are set to battle again Friday from Sahlen Field during the first Honda fridynightbash! of the season. There will be a Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. featuring 14 o.z. craft beers for $4 and $4 food specials and postgame fireworks.

The Buffalo southpaw Zach Logue is scheduled to make his Sahlen Field debut against the Red Wings righty Sterling Sharp. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.