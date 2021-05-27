Bisons Held Down on Thursday in Moosic

(Moosic, PA) - In thirteen innings at the plate on Thursday at PNC Field, the Buffalo Bisons had two hits. So it didn't take much for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to win back-to-back games and take a 2-1 lead in the series as the teams prepare for three more over the weekend. When they returned for the last six innings of Wednesday night's suspended game, a four-run bottom of the fifth did the trick against Nate Pearson for a 4-2 win. Later, in a seven-inning affair for the third game of the series, Socrates Brito's three-run homer in the bottom of the first stood up for a 3-2 final.

Suspended Game Recap: Leading 2-0 after three innings before the rain came, the Bisons took the field for the remainder of game two on Thursday with Pearson making his third start. He struck out three RailRiders in the bottom of the fourth, but had his luck change in the fifth when Zack Zehner led off with a hard double down the left field line on the first pitch. After catcher Max McDowell was plunked, Andrew Velazquez worked a full count before tying the game with a double over Cullen Large's head in right field. Two batters later, Hoy Park took a 3-2 fastball deep to right for his first home run and a 4-2 RailRiders lead.

The Bisons offense only generated two baserunners for the first five innings courtesy of Logan Warmoth and Breyvic Valera both getting hit with pitches. Unfortunately, neither advanced beyond first, which gave Pearson (0-1) the decision despite striking out seven over his three innings. Dany Jimenez followed him with two scoreless frames, but the Bisons last glimmer of hope faded out when Luis Garcia got his sixth save by stranding Riley Adams after a one-out infield single in the ninth. Buffalo's only run batted in of the game came on Nash Knight's leadoff home run (2) in the third inning on Wednesday night.

Seven-inning game recap: Making his first start for the Herd in more than four years, Casey Lawrence got staked to a very early lead when Christian Colon hammered the first pitch from Brian Keller for his fifth home run two batters into the first. But Lawerence's only stumble came in the home half on a night where he whiffed six over three innings of work.

Park drew a leadoff walk and got to third when Thomas Milone rolled a soft double down the left field line to put runners at the corners. On the very next pitch, Brito hammered his third homer to right to give the RailRiders an immediate 3-1 lead, which held for the rest of the night.

The only time it was tested was in the Bisons half of the fourth during their final look at Keller. The righthander issued four straight walks with one out, with the final one to Tyler White bringing home a run to get the Herd within one at 3-2. With the RailRiders bullpen ready, Keller saved his night by getting Richard Ureña and Juan Graterol on flyouts to right to keep the game right there.

There were no baserunners for the rest of the game as Sal Romano (1-0) bridged the next two innings for Nick Goody to strike out a pair and pick up his first save. After Lawrence (0-1), C.J. Edwards, Hobie Harris, and Kirby Snead were perfect in their innings of relief while totaling five strikeouts as Herd pitchers finished the seven inning game with 11. Graterol's nine-game hitting streak ended with three flyouts to right, marking the first game the Bisons have lost with Graterol behind the plate.

The series continues on Friday, May 28th at 6:35 PM when Nick Allgeyer (1-1, 5.19) looks to even the series for Buffalo against Brady Koerner (0-1, 2.81). Pregame coverage with Gregg Caserta starts at 6:00 with the Bisons Pregame Show on the Bisons Radio Network.

