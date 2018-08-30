Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (7:05 p.m.)

Buffalo Bisons (61-72, T-4th (-18.0), North) vs. Rochester Red Wings (62-73, T-4th (-18.0), North)

Thursday, August 30th, 2018 (7:05 p.m.) - Frontier Field

RHP Mike Hauschild (1-0, 4.02) vs. RHP Ryan Eades (0-0, 0.90)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Bisons.com

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons conclude their season series with the Rochester Red Wings in the final game of their four-game series. The Herd will finish the 2018 season in Syracuse Labor Day weekend with a four-game series August 31 to September 3.

Last Game: BUF 1, ROC 4

LHP Shawn Morimando worked six innings in his third start for Buffalo, but was saddled with the loss. The Red Wings used a pair of home runs from INF Zander Wiel, including a solo HR in the first inning, to take their third straight game from the Herd. OF Jonathan Davis went 3-5 in Buffalo's loss, their sixth in a row overall.

Rochester Red Wings (8-8)

The Bisons will close out their season series with the Red Wings tonight, ending their third trip to Frontier Field in 2018. The two teams were postponed April 6-8 to begin the season, while they met May 25-27 in the Flower City. Buffalo is 4-4 in Rochester this season.

Today's Starter: RHP Mike Hauschild

RHP Mike Hauschild will make his fourth start for the Bisons tonight, taking on the Red Wings. The Dayton, OH native began the season with the Fresno Grizzlies (PCL) with 19 starts, going 7-6 with a 4.88ERA. Hauschild was signed as a free agent by Toronto on August 2, making two appearances for the Blue Jays before being optioned to the Herd on August 9.

Jason Leblebijian

INF Jason Leblebijian was activated off of the Disabled List (hamstring) on Wednesday and collected one of the Bisons' nine hits in their loss to Rochester. Leblebijian had not played since August 15 at Charlotte. He has appeared in 80G in his sophomore Triple-A season.

Jose Fernandez

LHP Jose Fernandez extended his streak to 13 straight scoreless relief appearances, spanning 17 innings. The southpaw has not allowed a run since July 19 vs. Durham (1.0IP, 2H, 2R/ER, 1BB, 2SO).

Jonathan Davis

OF Jonathan Davis pounded out three hits, going 3-5 against the Red Wings in game three of the series.

Richard Urena

INF Richard Urena snapped his 0-12 streak with a fourth inning triple last night. Urena scored the lone Bisons' run one batter later as well.

Bisons' Bits

C Danny Jansen was recognized as an International League postseason All-Star on Tuesday. It is another in a long list of honors for the back stop in 2018 that includes being named an IL mid-season All-Star, and also playing for Team USA in the 2018 MLB Futures Game.

Roster Moves

The Herd has made 250 total roster moves in 2018, with 73 different players appearing in a game for Buffalo as well. The team has tied their record for most players in a season during the Blue Jays affiliation, which was set in 2014, while establishing a new high for transactions in a single season. The Bisons made 239 roster moves in 2014.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (60-73) was swept by the Baltimore Orioles after losing 10-5 on Wednesday night. RHP Danny Barnes took the loss in 0.2IP, surrendering a pair of runs. The Blue Jays belted three home runs, including 2B Devon Travis' 11th of the season in the loss. The Jays have a scheduled day off today before beginning a three-game series with the Miami Marlins tomorrow at Marlins Park. RHP Aaron Sanchez is scheduled to start for Toronto tomorrow.

