Bisons' Bobby Meacham Named Manager of IL All-Star for Triple-A All-Star Game

Buffalo Bisons manager Bobby Meacham has been named the Manager of the International League All-Star Team for the 32nd Annual Triple-A All-Star Game to be played on Wednesday, July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, TX (7:05 p.m. MT).

The game will be broadcast live on the MLB Network.

Meacham becomes the fourth Bisons manager to be named the manager of the IL All-Star Team, joining Jeff Datz (1999), Eric Wedge (2002) and Marty Brown (2005). Terry Collins (1990), Brian Graham (1996), Torey Lovullo (2007) and Ken Oberkfell (2009) have also served as All-Star coaches while managing the Bisons.

Meacham will be joined on the International League Coaching Staff by Rochester Red Wings pitching coach, and former Bisons pitcher, Stu Cliburn, Norfolk Tides coach Ramon Sambo and Toledo Mud Hens athletic trainer Chris McDonald.

Meacham is in his third season as manager of the Bisons and his 13th as a manager in the minor leagues. He came into the 2019 season with 756 career wins as a manager. This season is also the 29th of his coaching career. The Bisons are 32-35 this season, having won eight of their last 10 games.

A recipient of the Blue Jays' "Bobby Mattick Award' in 2015 for excellence in player development, Meacham is in his seventh season as a manager in Toronto's system.

