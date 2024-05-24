Bismarck to Host Women's College Softball Doubleheader

(Bismarck, ND) - The city of Bismarck will host a first of its kind women's college softball doubleheader called the Capital City Softball Classic at Cottonwood Park on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The two teams, the Minot Honeybees and the Madison Nightmares, are founding members in the new Northwoods Softball League.

"Local sports fans should be excited about this opportunity to see some of the top collegiate softball players in the country compete for the first time in Bismarck," Larks Owner and CEO John Bollinger said. "Not only are these amazing athletes, but we're excited to surround them with a family-friendly atmosphere, similar to a Larks game, which makes it fun for the players, fans, and their families."

Each game will have a total capacity of 440 people. In addition to softball, there will be on-field entertainment, music, inflatables, concessions, and beer sales. Players will also sign autographs after each game.

The first game of the double header is already sold out as Bismarck Youth Fastpitch Softball Association has purchased all tickets for their athletes and parents of athletes to attend. The 5:35pm game only has 250 tickets still available. Tickets can be purchased at larkstickets.com and will be digital (not printed) sent via email for fans to scan at the gate. Gates open 1 hour before first pitch.

The Northwoods Softball League is the first for-profit Women's Summer Collegiate Softball League beginning play in the upper midwest this summer. The purpose of the league is to develop players for their college, Olympic and future professional play. The Northwoods Softball League was started by the same owners of the Northwoods League which includes teams like the Bismarck Larks, Minot Hot Tots, and Badlands Big Sticks.

Each team has 16-athletes on the roster (typically four pitchers, three catchers, four infielders, four outfielders and a utility/designated hitter). All softball athletes with college eligibility and select graduated high school players are eligible to compete in the Northwoods Softball League.

The name of the Minot Honeybees comes from North Dakota's status as the lead honey producer in the United States. The queen bee is also a symbol of female empowerment, embodying leadership, resilience and unity within the team, the Northwoods League and the future of sports for females.

"We know people around the world want to see women's sports and they want to see this product - it's fast, it's quick, and there's a lot of action," said Honeybees General Manager Monica Hocking. "If you go watch high level college softball, it's incredible."

The head coach for the Honeybees is Craig Montividas - the owner of a remarkable coaching career spanning over 40 years and has a reputation for globalizing the sport of softball. Montividas was the strategic mind behind successful teams including the Netherlands National team and the now-defunct Pennsylvania Rebellion of the National Pro Fastpitch League.

The Honeybees will play a total of 42 games with the two in Bismarck on Saturday, July 20 counting as a pair of home games for the team.

The Honeybees play their home opener on June 25 at Corbett Field in Minot, North Dakota. More information can be found at northwoodsleague.com/minot-honeybees/.

